Deliveroo’s (DROOF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

DROOF stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

