Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up to $73.07

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.07, but opened at $75.00. Denbury shares last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 11,563 shares trading hands.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

