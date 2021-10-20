DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $6.25 on Major Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00009380 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $163.10 million and $3.12 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

