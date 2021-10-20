Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.31. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

