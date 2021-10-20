Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 0.9%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.70 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Approximately 35,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 78,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The company has a market cap of £67.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.40.

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £119.80 ($156.52) per share, with a total value of £251,580 ($328,690.88).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

