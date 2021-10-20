Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

