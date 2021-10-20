Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $751.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

