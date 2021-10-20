Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 32,223 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 1,338.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

