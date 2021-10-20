Deutsche Bank AG Sells 66,257 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 million, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.