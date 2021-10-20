Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.20 ($27.29).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.39 ($19.29) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.