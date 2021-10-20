Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 233.30 ($3.05) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.84. The company has a market cap of £26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

