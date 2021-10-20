Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 623.20 ($8.14) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 798.47.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

