Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 200.87 ($2.62) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 86.06 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.67.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

