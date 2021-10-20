Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.40 ($2.82) on Wednesday, hitting €149.75 ($176.18). The company had a trading volume of 255,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

