Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR DB1 opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

