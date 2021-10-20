Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

