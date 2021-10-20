Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 16863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

