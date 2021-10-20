Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $818.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

