DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $15,751.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00399373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,062,245,835 coins and its circulating supply is 7,920,923,825 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

