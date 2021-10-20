Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 58,746 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $47,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

