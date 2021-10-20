Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.68% of Lindsay worth $48,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lindsay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lindsay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

