Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.79 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $43,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

