Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.22 Million Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.17% of Verso worth $47,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

