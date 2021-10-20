Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.