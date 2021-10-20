Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

