Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.30 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £979.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.19%.

In other news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

