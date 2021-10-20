Dock (DOCK) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $60.73 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00282237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 863,001,898 coins and its circulating supply is 729,550,194 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.