Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 432.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.91% of T-Mobile US worth $1,640,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,012.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after buying an additional 796,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,805. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

