Dodge & Cox Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,688,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 703,054 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $1,276,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

