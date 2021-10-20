Dodge & Cox Purchases 518,772 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in JD.com were worth $485,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. 292,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,132. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.