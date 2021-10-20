Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

