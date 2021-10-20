DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.68. 1,086,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,042. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.08.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

