Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

