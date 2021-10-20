Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.