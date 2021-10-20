Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

