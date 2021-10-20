Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 5.5%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.65 and last traded at $156.65. Approximately 684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.69.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duolingo stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,522,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.38% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

