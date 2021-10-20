DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. 61,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

