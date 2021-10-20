DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of DWS opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.09. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

