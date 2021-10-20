e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $156,903.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

