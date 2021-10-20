Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.64. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 322 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

