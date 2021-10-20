Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,634 shares of company stock worth $709,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

