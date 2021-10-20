EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

