Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.