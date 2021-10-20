Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EVT opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

