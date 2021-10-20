eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.860-$0.900 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.