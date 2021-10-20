Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $267,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.06. 4,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.