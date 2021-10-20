Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.25

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.81. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,693 shares of company stock worth $1,185,239 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

