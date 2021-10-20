Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Editas Medicine worth $68,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

