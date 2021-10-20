Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

