EJF Capital LLC Decreases Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,973 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $26,666,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $21,580,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $17,661,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $14,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $14,970,000.

ANZUU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

