EJF Capital LLC Invests $174,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $966,000.

KAII stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

